Greater Noida hit-and-run: GB Nagar police chief announces Rs 10 lakh as relief for girl

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Sweety Kumari, an engineering student who was allegedly hit by a car on New Year's eve in Beta 2 police station area.

"The announced compensation amounts to one day's salary of all the police personnel, deployed under the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate," Police personnel Abhishek Verma said.

A car driven by youths hit three engineering students, leaving, one of them, Sweety Kumari, seriously injured on New Year's eve, police said earlier.



The other two girls suffered minor injuries, according to the police.

"On December 31, 2022, at 9 pm, three students were heading towards Delta from the Alpha 2 bus stand when an 'unidentified' vehicle hit them from behind. The passersby immediately rushed the injured to a hospital. Two students, with normal injuries, were discharged, while another girl student was gravely injured. She is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital. The victims' families reached the hospital and met police personnel," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dinesh Kumar, said earlier.

The police have started a search operation to track down the accused. (ANI)

