Greater Noida: Police arrest history sheeter wanted in 7 cases after an encounter

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Police here arrested a wanted criminal following an encounter in Dadri police station area, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh.

The police officer informed that the accused criminal had received bullet injuries in his leg during the encounter on Sunday for which he has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

"A criminal named Ankit has been injured by a bullet wound in his leg during an encounter with the police. He was accused of firing at and attempting to loot a businessman father-son duo a few days ago. He is a history-sheeter, and was wanted in seven other cases," Singh said.

He added that there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and further stated that a stolen bike and country pistol has been recovered from his possession. (ANI)

