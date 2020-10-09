Greater Noida: Police takes two accused into custody in connection with rape of a minor

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police has taken two accused into custody in connection with an alleged rape of a minor girl in Dadri area, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), (Women Security), Vrinda Shukla.

The official said that the accused were neighbours of the victim and according to the girl's family had raped her on October 6.

"On October 8, information was received at the Dadri police station about a rape happening with a 12-year-old girl by two boys living in the same Dadri Kasba on October 6. The boys were known to the family," Shukla said.



"The information was given by the victim's mother to the police following which a case was registered in connection with the matter. Taking prompt action, the police have taken both the accused into custody and the victim has been sent for medical examination," she added.

The official further informed that the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate is aiming to settle all POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) related crime investigations in a fast-tracked fashion and extended the assurance that the same will be done in this matter as well.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

