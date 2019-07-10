Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with expired visa

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with expired visas and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here.

"The detained foreigners include 32 men and 28 women. Of the 320 foreign nationals who underwent the verification process, visas of 260 persons turned out to be valid," police said.

Over 222 beer bottles, five kilograms of cannabis, 6 laptops, and 114 Airtel SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the police added. (ANI)

