Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with no valid travel docs

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with no valid travel documents and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here. The foreign nationals are suspected to be involved in illegal liquor and drug business.

"We used to get complains that they were involved in illegal liquor and drug business. We had conducted a drive to identify them and 60 foreigners who don't have valid documents have been caught. Seventeen of them have expired visas and eight of them have fake visa," Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida said while talking to ANI.

"Operation Clean 10 was run by Gautam Buddh Nagar police to keep a check on foreign nationals staying here without valid travel documents or were involved in criminal activities," the Police Officer added.

"The detained foreigners include 32 men and 28 women. Of the 320 foreign nationals who underwent the verification process, visas of 260 persons turned out to be valid," police said.

Over 222 beer bottles, five kilograms of cannabis, 6 laptops, and 114 Airtel SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the police added.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

