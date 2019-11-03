Representative image
Greater Noida: Woman dies after falling from 18th floor

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:39 IST

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A woman died after falling off from the 18th floor of a high-rise building here on Sunday.
The police suspects it to be a case of murder.
"The person who committed the murder escaped from the spot. The murder occurred in the society which comes under Surajpur police station limits of the city," the SP greater Noida Ranvijay Singh.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:46 IST

