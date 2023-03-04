Greater Noida youth dies by suicide, note found

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): A young man residing in Knowledge Park police station area in Greater Noida died by suicide, according to police.



The incident occurred in JP Aman society of Greater Noida. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. A suicide note has also been found from the deceased youth.

Police is investigating all angles to ascertain the main reason behind the suicide of the youth.

According to police, in the suicide letter, the youth claimed that he was struggling with success and was facing a lot of financial problems and so he was taking his life. He also mentioned in the letter that he could not become a good son among others. (ANI)

