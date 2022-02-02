Green corridor created from IGI Airport to AIIMS for transportation of heart, Hospital hails efforts of traffic police

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): A 16 km long emergency green corridor was created from IGI Airport in New Delhi to AIIMS Hospital for the transportation of a live heart that was brought to the national capital by air from Chandigarh, said the Delhi traffic police on Wednesday.

DCP, Traffic of the South District had supervised the "challenging task" of traffic management by the Delhi traffic police despite "ongoing construction works on the road".

According to the police, after the call made by the Head of Prof. Aarti Vij, Dept. ORBO AIIMS for the creation of a green corridor from the Terminal-3, the corridor was "provided successfully" keeping in view the emergency and humanity.



"Though, it was a challenging task as there were many congestion points due to ongoing construction work on the road. But keeping in view the emergency and humanity the challenge was accepted and the green corridor was provided successfully to the ambulances carrying the human organ," said the police.

The police informed that the corridor shortened the travel time from the usual 60 minutes to 18 minutes with the help of the corridor that facilitated the successful heart transplant.

"The distance of about 16 KM was covered within 18 minutes for transportation of heart (Piloted by TI/IGI, Insp. Kuldeep Singh) which takes almost 60/65 minutes in normal routine," the police stated.

The humanitarian effort of the traffic police was appreciated by the AIIMS administration.

"The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police were appreciated by the administration of AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi given in the service of humanity," the police said. (ANI)

