Green corridor provided for transportation of heart in national capital

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): A green corridor was provided from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in Okhla for transportation of a heart, that was brought from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh earlier on Tuesday.

A distance of 22.5 Kilometers from the Airport to the Hospital was covered by the Ambulance in 19.5 minutes.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

