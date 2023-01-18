Green highway, Nagpur-Vijayvada corridor discussed Network Planning Group meet

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The 41st session of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held on Wednesday in the national capital, which saw active participation of the senior officials from key member ministries and departments, informed a press release.

"The Network Planning Group (NPG) held its 41st session in New Delhi today. Chaired by the Special Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the meeting saw an active participation of senior officials from key member ministries/departments including, DoT, MoEF&CC, M/o Railways, MoPSW, MoCA, M/o Power, Niti Aayog, MoRTH and MoPNG," the release stated.

As per the release, the meeting saw deliberations on a Four-Lane Accessed Controlled Greenfield Highway as part of the Nagpur-Vijaywada corridor and new rail connectivity projects connecting Barejadi Nandej to Sanand in Gujarat, and Barbil, Barsuan and Nayagrah in Odisha.

The senior officials from the MoRTH shared that the Four-Lane Accessed Controlled Greenfield Highway, covering a distance of 306 kms, will connect Mancherial to Vijayawada.

The proposed project will improve connectivity to 21 economic nodes such as Mega Food Parks, Fishing Seafood Clusters, Pharma and Medical Clusters, SEZs and Textile Clusters across the 11 districts and more than 27 social nodes across 3 States.



The proposed alignment of the highway is also estimated to increase the average speed from 40 kmph to 80 kmph, and reduce travel time from 17 hours to 8 hours. It is also expected to create 11.9 crore employment opportunities after completion, the release stated.

During the deliberations of the Barejadi Nandej to Sanand railway project, it was observed by the NPG that the Ahmedabad Station had been one of the busiest stations on the Western Railway Corridor for freight movement between the Viramgam-Sabaramati-Ahmedabad-Geratpur sections. Therefore, to achieve overall operational efficiency, the construction of a 4th line connecting was felt essential.

The senior officials from the M/o Railways shared that this 4th Line would feature two new stations in Barejadi Nandej to Sanand and detour all freight trains to this route while bypassing the Ahmedabad section. The connectivity to economic nodes in the proposed alignment will help in increasing freight transportation of cement and chemicals which are largely produced in this part of the country, the release stated.

During the meeting, senior officials from the M/o Railways shared that the proposed Barbil-Barsuan-Nayagarh Railway line, covering a distance of 181 kms, will connect major iron mines in the region and boost trade in steel plans of Eastern India. The proposed alignment will see 15 new stations being built in the vicinity of major mining sights such as Sundergarh and Keonjhar.

With connectivity to major rail networks such as Tata, Dhamra, and Bokaro and eastern ports such as Vishakapatnam and Paradip, it is estimated that the project will see an increase in about 37 per cent traffic in the first 5 years itself, the release added.

All three projects were evaluated by the NPG and recommended for implementation with certain suggestions to address last-mile connectivity and achieve the right multimodal logistics share. These include intermodal infrastructure, the creation of multi-modal logistics park facilities and other terminal infrastructure related to railways and roadways. (ANI)

