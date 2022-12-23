"Green India Challenge" is a program that will be historical, says Telangana chief secy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Telangana Government Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that it is the responsibility of all of us to plant trees that provide oxygen to living creatures.

To celebrate his birthday today, he planted a sapling in Sanjeevayya Park, Hyderabad's Necklace Road as part of the "Green India Challenge".

After that, Somesh Kumar said that this plant yajnam Green India Challenge started by Rajya Sabha member Joginipalli Santhosh Kumar with responsibility towards society, for the welfare of future generations and awareness of nature is an excellent program.



It is no exaggeration to say that as far as I know, there is no other such large-scale plantation program and organization in the history of India. In this vanayajna taken by Joginipalli Santosh Kumar who is worshiping nature, all the people are planting plants voluntarily, Kumar said.

He said that the ambition of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will take the "Haritha Haram" further. My heartiest greetings to Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Member of Rajya Sabha, Leader of "Green India Challenge" who designed such a good program and gave me an opportunity to participate in this program on my birthday.

Somesh Kumar appealed to the people to plant saplings by participating in the "Green India Challenge" as well as in the "Harita Haram".

Raghavender Yadav, Co- founder of Green India Challenge, HMDA officials and others participated in this program. (ANI)

