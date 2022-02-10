'Green India Challenge' launched in Delhi to plant 1 lakh sapling

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Green India Challenge (GIC) on Wednesday undertook plantation drive at Narain Industrial Area in Karol Bagh Zone in North Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

An initiative by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, aims to plant trees to save Delhi from pollution.

As per the GIC statement, the organisation took up the task of one Lakh saplings plantation in the national capital to ease out the pollution of Delhi in the future.

GIC took up this initiative in collaboration with Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Several MPs from different political parties, including YSRCP Parliamentary Party chief Vijayasai Reddy, CPI MP Binoy Visvam, Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena, and others took part in the programme.

Speaking at the occasion, TRS MP said that tree plantation is the only solution for Delhi pollution.

"The Green India Challenge Programme, which was launched four years ago, is giving good results as many people across all walks of life are voluntarily coming forward to take up the challenge," said Kumar.

He further said that the programme is being organised in both the Telugu states and the efforts are being made with an aim to extend it throughout the country.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief Vijaysai Reddy stated that Santosh Kumar has taken up an ideal programme and he should be congratulated for the same.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh congratulated the GIC for working towards increasing the green cover and reducing the challenges thrown by the pollution.

Sanjay Singh said this kind of initiative is very much needed in areas like Delhi and wished the initiative must go long way.

Anil Desai, Shiv Sena MP said the initiative is the need of the hour across the country and congratulated the entire team of GIC.

Ramky Organisation came forward to join the Green India Challenge programme in Delhi.

Ramky organisation Chairman, MP Ayodhyarami Reddy came forward to adopt a park on behalf of his organisation as a social responsibility. (ANI)