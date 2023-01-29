Green India Challenge reaching new heights, 'Inspiring' Environment Flag hoists on Antarctica

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Green India Challenge, which has been launched with the objective to nurture the Nature and Environment better and providing clean air to mankind, touched another height after its emblematic flag was hoisted on the peak of the highest mountain in Antarctica.

The Green Challenge is already spreading the campaign to fight climate change and the importance of plantations.

Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma successfully completed the task of climbing seven peaks on seven continents. At the end of the globe, Anmish Verma climbed Mount Vintion, the highest mountain in the icy continent of Antarctica, and hoisted the Green India Challenge flag.



Anmish Verma said that there is an environmental threat to the world in the form of global warming. Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar launched Green India Challenge with a strong determination to plant trees extensively and save the world from environmental threats.

To take this ambition further, Anmish revealed that he is climbing the highest mountains to display the Green India Challenge flag with the aim of creating environmental awareness among all. Anmish said that he successfully completed the climbing of seven peaks on seven continents including Everest.

Anmish said he feels proud to present the Green India Challenge on the Globe's South Pole. He also appealed to all to make efforts to reduce pollution and work towards a clean environment. (ANI)

