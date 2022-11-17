Green pea crop in Shimla affected by rain, farmers in distress

By Shafali Nigam

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The green pea crop in Himachal's Shimla district has failed this year owing to the excessive rain. The crops this year were sown late due to the prolonged period of rain. Most of the crop is now damaged due to early winters.

The farmers alleged that everyone, from those in the low-lying to the hilly areas, is now growing green pea crops, resulting in oversupply and a decrease in prices.

Lok Bahadur, a green pea grower from the Mashobra village said, "Rates are fixed based on the quality of the crop. Earlier it was Rs 90 to 95 per kg, but this year the rate has decreased due to oversupply. Today good quality peas are being sold at around Rs 80 per kg. In some places, peas are being sold for Rs 50 to 70 per kg".

Speaking about the reasons for the low quality of peas, Bahadur said, "Due to rain, the crops were spoilt this time. Last time, the price started from Rs 100 per kg".

Bahadur further said that this year the demand for peas is less, and hence the prices are less. This time, the yield is high, but the goods are damaged and buyers are fewer. The goods from low areas and high areas have all come together, resulting in lower rates, Bahadur added.

Nirmit, another pea grower from the Matiyana village said, "This time the crop was not of good quality due to the change in the climate. The situation is not good. We live in the mountains where there is no means of irrigation. So if we sow 10kg peas, we get only one sack out of it. We are getting Rs 60 to 75 per kg for our crop. Last year it was great. Even after Diwali, we were getting prices like Rs 110 per kg. The only good thing is that farmers are not committing suicide."

While Vinod Sharma, another green pea grower from the Rampur area said, "There are two seasons of peas. Pea production is down in August and March. The August crop is being sold now."

Informing about the Mandi system, Sharma said that "farmers bring crops to Mandis and some traders come from outside and auctioning of crops takes place. In the season of peas that is going on currently, farmers are getting benefits. Although demand is low, crop is being sold for Rs 80 to 82 per kg. Overall the income of pea farmers is good".

"Based on the varieties of peas, their prices are fixed. The prices of peas are reasonable every year, especially the off-season peas. We have to give the labour cost. No other charges are being taken from the farmers at the mandi," Sharma said.

Jai Kumar, a trader at the Mandi said, "Farmers come here directly with their crops, and we unload their crops. Later, open auctioning takes place. The farmer gets the highest rate. The farmer just has to bear the labour cost, and apart from it, not a single penny is being taken. Buyers are both from the mandi as well as outside".

Peas have grades, like the best quality, second grade, and third grade. A few crops go bad due to rains or winters. This time farmers couldn't grow their crops properly owing to the excessive rains. But this time rates have been comparatively good, Kumar said.

Earlier, the prices of peas were anywhere between Rs 100 and 150 per kg, but now that the local mandis in Punjab and Jabalpur are running, the prices have gone down to Rs 70 to 85 per kg, Kumar said. (ANI)