'Green State': Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 11 electric vehicles for Transport dept

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Friday flagged off electric vehicles for the state Transport department.

The CM said state Transport department has become the first such department in the country to switch to electric vehicles for all its officials. He added that the initiative is in line with his government's objective of making Himachal a 'green state' by 2025.

Apart from the CM, the deputy chief minister and all other cabinet colleagues and legislators attended the flagship event on the Ridge in state capital Shimla on Friday.



Sukhu said he was aiming to make all state departments switch to electric vehicles within a year. A total of 11 electric vehicles engineered by two prominent auto makers were flagged off at the event.

Addressing mediapersons after the flagging off ceremony, he said the government was planning to build infrastructure to enourage the plying of more EVs in the state. All buses in Shimla will be replaced by EVs soon.

The CM added that EV corridors will be developed in some parts of the state in a bid to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles.

"After our government was formed, we took a policy decision to push for making Himachal a green state by 2025. I am happy that the Transport department of Himachal Pradesh has become the first such department in the country to switch to electric vehicles. We have assigned 18-19 electric vehicles to all our RTOs and other officials," said Sukhu. (ANI)

