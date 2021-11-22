Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp, CCTV footage to be probed

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): CCTV footage will be probed in a grenade blast that took place early morning on Monday at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul, said police.

"A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed," said Surendra Lamba, SSP Pathankot.



According to the sources, no injuries have been reported. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier in January 2016, the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by highly armed terrorists. (ANI)

