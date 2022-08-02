footer close header add
Representative Image
Representative Image

Grenade blast occurs in J-K's Ramban; probe underway

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2022 11:02 IST


Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday informed that a grenade blast occurred near the Ind Police post in Ramban district of Jammu division.

A grenade blast occurred near the Ind police post near the Gool Police Station, Ramban district. A letter was found claiming it to be done by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), ADGP Jammu said.
Special Operation Group (SOG) and Army teams are conducting search operations. A case has been registered in the matter and a probe is underway, the top cop added.
Meanwhile, no injury or damage to any property was reported so far in this incident, the Police informed. (ANI)

