Grenade blast occurs in J-K's Ramban; probe underway

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday informed that a grenade blast occurred near the Ind Police post in Ramban district of Jammu division.



A grenade blast occurred near the Ind police post near the Gool Police Station, Ramban district. A letter was found claiming it to be done by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), ADGP Jammu said.

Special Operation Group (SOG) and Army teams are conducting search operations. A case has been registered in the matter and a probe is underway, the top cop added.

Meanwhile, no injury or damage to any property was reported so far in this incident, the Police informed. (ANI)

