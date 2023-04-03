Grenades, pistols recovered in J-K's Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): Arms and ammunition including hand grenades were recovered near the Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The police said that information about one suspicious object was received, following which the police rushed to the spot.

Among the objects which were recovered include pistols, grenades, and magazines.



"Information was received about one suspicious object. Police rushed to the spot. Bomb disposal squad was also called in. As many as 3 pistols, 4 grenades, 6 magazines and 48 rounds recovered. FIR registered, the probe started," Benam Tosh, Samba SSP said.

The recovery of a suspected packet comes a day after a blast occured in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday at Boulevard road which triggered panic among people nearby, the police had said.

However, nobody was injured, police said.

"A blast occurred in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as and Hafizullah Bhat and his spouse, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time but both are safe.

Prima facie the blast seems to be due to equipment failure, the police said. (ANI)

