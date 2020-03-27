Grocery shops will remain open, no need to hurry: Goa Police

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Amid the lockdown imposed by the Centre to combat the coronavirus threat, Goa Police on Friday issued an advisory urging people not to rush to grocery shops as they will be open round the clock.

"Since grocery shops will remain open 24x7 as announced by the Chief Minister, Goa Police advises people not to rush to buy their groceries. The shops will continue to remain open for the entire period of lockdown so people need not hurry," the advisory read.

The advisory also asked people to not bring their vehicles at shops as that would hinder forming of queues and social distancing norms. "Goa Police would take legal action for violating these directions under the MV Act and relevant provisions of IPC -- this would be strictly enforced. We expect the public to reciprocate by following directions of not bringing vehicles," the note added.

"We also expect the public to maintain a safe distance from one another while standing in a queue and follow distance norms as prescribed by the Health Department. The Goa Police may impound vehicles if required, so people are requested to follow the advice," read the advisory.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

