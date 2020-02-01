Gross Enrolment Ratio now higher for girls at all levels: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has given tremendous results as the Gross Enrolment Ratio is now higher for girls than for boys at all levels.

Presenting the Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao has given tremendous results, Gross Enrolment Ratio is now higher for girls than for boys at all levels."

She also announced Rs 28,600 crore for programmes which are specific to women.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), describes 'Gross Enrolment Ratio' as the total enrolment within a country "in a specific level of education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the population in the official age group corresponding to this level of education".

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is a campaign of the Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India.

She further said that Rs 35,600 crore has been approved for nutrition-related programmes in 2020-21. (ANI)

