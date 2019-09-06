Pranab Mukherjee speaking at an event here in New Delhi on Thursday
Pranab Mukherjee speaking at an event here in New Delhi on Thursday

Gross Happiness is also important along with GDP : Pranab Mukherjee

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee said here on Thursday that Gross Happiness is no less important than Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and its basic foundation is education.
"The world today is not merely talking about Gross Domestic Product, the world wants more. A new concept has come that GDP is important but side by side Gross Happiness is also important and its basic foundation is education," said Mukherjee.
He was speaking at the launch of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia's book titled 'Shiksha' here on Teachers' Day on Thursday.
Mukherjee greeted teachers on the occasion and said students should be encouraged to ask questions.
He also thanked Sisodia for his book saying, "I thank you for writing a book not for research scholars but for ordinary teachers and practitioners in the field of education. A book like this is important during a time like this and it will be beneficial for teachers, officials and educators." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:48 IST

Raipur family distributes free cloth bags to discourage use of plastic

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence day speech in which he urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, Bairagi family here is distributing home-made cloth bags, free of cost, to everyone they encounter in the market to dis

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:09 IST

Rohtak: 4000 earthen pots arranged for water ahead of PM's visit

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit on September 8 to address a mega rally here, the district administration has bought around 4,000 earthen pots to store drinking water so as to reduce the use of plastic containers during the rally.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:34 IST

Agra: 19 prisoners released after trust pays Rs 5.40 lakh fine...

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Nineteen prisoners who had completed their respective sentences but were serving extra time because of their inability to pay penalties here at the district jail were freed on Thursday after Satymev Jayate trust paid off Rs 5.40 lakh fine on their behalf.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 04:57 IST

'Fun Zone' for children at Visakhapatnam railway station

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With an aim to cut down the monotony of prolonged waiting periods on railway stations and to make it an enjoyable experience, particularly for children, a fun zone has been set up by the Railways at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:44 IST

Odisha CM approves 3 mega projects for Puri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved three redevelopment projects in Puri including a project worth Rs 25 crore for the reconstruction of Raghunandan library, housing project worth Rs 95 crore for rehabilitation of the displaced peopl

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:28 IST

Over 1.7 lakh supervisors trained to ensure food safety: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As part of 'Eat Right India' campaign, the Central food regulator - Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has trained over 1.7 lakh food safety supervisors who will spread awareness and sensitise people and food vendors on food safety.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 02:36 IST

Novelist Kiran Nagarkar passes away in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Novelist Kiran Nagarkar passed away at the age of 77 after a brief illness here at a hospital on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:08 IST

2 kg hashish seized, 2 held at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seized 2 kilograms of contraband hashish, worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, from two passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:51 IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential building here in Colaba late on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:07 IST

Madhya Pradesh MLA to meet Sonia Gandhi over denial of ministerial post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Congress rebel and Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Thursday expressed disappointment for not getting a ministerial birth in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:06 IST

Some agents, dealers are trying to malign my image: Goa Deputy...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar on Thursday said some agents and dealers have created a fake identity Gupta for spreading rumors on social media on the working of Town and Country Planning Department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:51 IST

Gadkari to take up auto sector's demand for GST reduction with Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured the automobile industry of support from the centre, saying he will take up the industry's demand of GST reduction with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Read More
iocl