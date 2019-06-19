Ground team to reach accident site of AN-32 on June 19

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India] June 18 (ANI): A ground team comprising of guard commandos of the IAF, SF of Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters on its way to the accident site of AN-32 is likely to reach the site late on June 19, said Ratnakar Singh, Wing Commander, Defence PRO Meghalaya in a press release.

The press release noted that helicopters, including Mi17s, Cheetah and ALH have been unable to approach the site during the last three days, because of inclement weather in the valleys and cloud cover over the crash site.

"The IAF has actively coordinated with state administration at all levels and a ground team comprising guard commandos of the IAF, SF of Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters is already on its way to the accident site on foot," read the press release.

"No efforts are being spared by IAF personnel to ensure that the mortal remains of their brothers in arms are retrieved at the earliest. The Army and Arunachal Pradesh state administration has all along provided unflinching support," it further read.

The wreckage of the missing AN-32 was located by a Mi-17 helicopter on June 11, following which the team of 15 mountaineers was dropped near the crash site the very next day. Later, three more mountaineers joined the rescue team. The mortal remains of Air warriors, FDR and CVR were recovered at the site. (ANI)

