Aerospace giant Boeing Company's vice president, Darren Hulst.
Grounded Boeing 737 Max to return to service soon

Ashoke Raj | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Aerospace giant Boeing Company's vice president, Darren Hulst on Wednesday said that the grounded 737 Max aircraft is set to return to service soon.
The aircraft came under scrutiny following two deadly plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within six months that claimed the lives of more than 346 people.
Speaking to ANI, Hulst said, "We think the aircraft will be back in the air this year or next year."
On being asked how he will convince the passengers to fly in the aircraft after the incidents, he said, "Boeing is concerned about their safety. Currently, 737 Max is grounded but we have 800 test flights on the new technology and are in touch with US regulator FAA and safety regulators across the world."
"737 Max incidents have impacted us. It has impacted every single person of the Boeing company. We will also contact the pilot community to ensure the safety of passengers," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:07 IST

Punjab: Commemorative gold, silver coins on 550th Parkash Purab...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the special gold and silver commemorative coins issued by Punjab government have become an instant hit with the devotees.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:02 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Punjab Police supports Delhi Police, demands...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Wednesday extended support to Delhi Police in the wake of the alleged assault by lawyers in the national capital.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:47 IST

Sidhu can explain better about posters in Amritsar hailing him,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu can only explain about the posters in Amritsar, hailing the former minister and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as real heroes of Kartarpur corridor.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:39 IST

Goa: Indian Coast Guard conducted ReSAREX-2019

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard conducted the Regional level Search and Rescue Workshop and Exercise - 2019 (ReSAREX - 2019) on Tuesday and Wednesday here to check the preparedness and response measures for search and rescue at sea in a coordinated manner.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:14 IST

Sidhu unlikely to travel to Pak for inauguration of Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, sources said.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:13 IST

SC pulls up Delhi govt over deteriorating air quality

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government for not tackling the air pollution which led to the depletion of air quality in the national capital and asked it to take strict actions against the violators.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:10 IST

3-day long Punjabi Heritage Festival to begin from Thursday

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Three-day long Punjabi Heritage Festival organised by the Delhi Government will begin from Thursday.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:05 IST

Court asks UP govt to file counter affidavit on Shahjahanpur law...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit on the bail plea of a law student who had filed sexual harassment charges against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:03 IST

Delhi: Police personnel resume duty after day-long protest

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Delhi police personnel on Wednesday resumed their duties after a day-long protest over the recent attacks against cops alleged by lawyers following the Tis Hazari clash.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:52 IST

India to wait and watch how Pakistan keeps its commitment on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India has shared specific terror threats with Pakistan and will wait and watch to see how Islamabad keeps its commitment on Kartarpur Corridor, government sources said on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:47 IST

Cong along with 12 Oppn parties to hold rally on Dec 1 against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Congress party will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 1 along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:28 IST

Good news any moment over govt formation in Maharashtra, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As the speculation over the formation of the government in Maharashtra gets rife, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said that there will be "good news any moment".

