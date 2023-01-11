Grounding of all flights across US necessary to avoid any mishap, says aviation expert

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): An aviation expert on Wednesday said that the grounding of all flights across the US was important to avoid any accidents because Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is a monitoring system for all airports in the country.

All flights across the US were grounded due to a technical glitch in the FAA's computer system, according to NBC News which reported quoting a source. Over 400 flights across the United States have been stranded due to a major outage in the computer system of the US regulator FAA.

Speaking to ANI, Harshvardhan, an aviation expert said, "So far the information has been given by the FAA that there is a malfunctioning in the system that designates all flights, monitors them, keeps data of airports and guides them for landing. All flights have been delayed due to malfunctioning. And if the information will not come correctly then accidents might happen. So to control any such mishap all the flights have been grounded or horrific situations can happen because the monitoring system which has glitches is called central monitoring system."

He further said that the monitoring systems have all the data of airports across the US.

"The monitoring system has all the information of the airports, how many flights are flying and the amount of airspace a flight need and all that information is there in it. And if there is even a slight malfunctioning in it, then all the flights are disturbed," said Harshvardhan.

The aviation expert further said that there should be an inquiry about the malfunctioning because it might be a cyberattack.

"Malfunctioning is the subject of inquiry because it can be a cyberattack, it can also be a genuine malfunctioning of the equipment, which we call software glitches," he said.



He further said that this can at least take 24 to 48 hours.

According to media reports, the flights that were severely impacted were within, into, and out of the United States.

Operations are normal at all the airports in India and as of now there is no impact on flights from India to the US amid a glitch in US Federal Aviation Administration's system, said a senior DGCA official.

However, as of now, India-US flights do not have any impact due to a glitch in the computer system of the US regulatory body, FAA.

FAA has tweeted, "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that it is 'experiencing an outage that is impeding the update of Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs)' and that 'all flights are unable to be released at this time' due to the enormous glitch that caused flight delays.

Notably, the US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures.

Moreover, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), a part of the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system, located in Warrenton, Virginia also issued an advisory that the United States NOTAM system failed and since then no new amendments have been processed.

"The United States NOTAM system failed at 2028Z. Since then no new NOTAMs or amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration or service at this time," the ATCSCC advisory read. (ANI)

