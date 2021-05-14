Group of auto drivers starts 'Jugaad Ambulance' to facilitate COVID-19 patients in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): A group of auto drivers in Pune on Thursday started 'Jugaad Ambulance' -- an initiative to ferry COVID-19 patients in the city.

According to 'Jugaad Ambulance' initiative leader Keshav Kshirsagar they have installed oxygen support in three of their autos to help people who are facing difficulties in finding beds in hospitals.

"These oxygen cylinders can last up to 6-7 hours. We have a helpline number through which patients contact us. We have trained our drivers on how to give oxygen to patients and they also take full precautions. We also have a doctors team," said Kshirsagar.

"People who are suffering from Covid-19 were finding it difficult to get a bed in the hospitals, so we have installed oxygen support in three autos to help them," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's daily tally of the coronavirus (Covid-19) continued to rise on Wednesday with 46,781 new cases and 816 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload and death toll to 5,226,710 and 78,007 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin.

As many as 58,805 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday taking the total recoveries past 4.6 million. The recovery rate is currently at 88.01 per cent. (ANI)