Group of CAs distributes sanitary napkins to underprivileged women in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], October 26 (ANI): With an aim to make underprivileged women aware about menstrual hygiene, a group of Chartered Accountants (CAs) distributed sanitary pads here in Chandigarh to young girls and women who cannot afford it.

The sanitary napkins were distributed on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday.

Shubham, the founder of CAs Association, said that the initiative has been taken to give back to society.

"We usually do not get time to do good for society. We have formed an association to engage CAs in such activities at least once a month. We have chosen the day of Dussehra to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. The association is in its initials stage and we are working hard to reach out to more women," Shubham told ANI.

"We have come to this underprivileged area in Chandigarh to spread awareness about the use of sanitary napkins among women. We want to tell them that use of sanitary napkins is very important," Prachi Sehgal, member of the group said.

After receiving sanitary pads, a woman appreciated the work done by the association and said everyone cannot afford sanitary napkin.

"This is an appreciating effort by this group. Due to weak financial conditions, most of the women here use home-made alternatives during their menstrual age but now the sanitary napkins provided by the group will be useful for us," she said. (ANI)