Group of ex-servicemen in Indore offer to do ground duty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): A group of ex-servicemen of the armed forces and paramilitary forces, on Friday gave a memorandum to MP Shankar Lalwani.

The memorandum addressed to President and Prime Minister, stated that they are ready to work on ground duty, free of cost, anywhere in India if and when needed.

"Our association of ex-servicemen consists of around 750 members. We have a political organisation of Armed Forces under which we have given a letter to the President and PM via the MP," said Ajay Jain, a Patron, retired BSF officer.

"Presently keeping in mind the circumstances of the country, our ex-soldiers of Indore have come forward to lend their help on the ground level," said MP Lalwani. (ANI)

