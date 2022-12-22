Group of Indian entrepreneurs meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): A group of Indian entrepreneurs impressed by the favorable environment of Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Starting Business in Uttar Pradesh paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the industrial team discussed the possibilities of investment in various sectors in Uttar Pradesh, as well as expressed enthusiasm for participation in the Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government is organizing a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. "With the aim of increasing the per capita income in the state, it is our endeavor that the country and the world can be benefited from the immense business opportunities available in the state, he remarked.



The Chief Minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government is working on several industrial projects in the state. Industrial development is being carried out through policy driven governance by formulating around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors including IT/ITeS, Data Centre, ESDM, Defense & Aerospace, Electric Vehicles, Warehousing & Logistics, Tourism, Textile, MSME, etc, the CM said. Several corrective steps have been taken in the direction of creating a climate friendly eco system, he pointed out.

In the meeting, Avon Cycle Group proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore, Hero Group of Rs 350 crore, VAP Group of Rs 2000 crore and Suryansh Group of Rs 100 crore before the Chief Minister.

Expressing happiness over the investment proposals, the Chief Minister assured the safety and fulfillment of the needs of the investors, as well as directed the officers for time-bound implementation of the investment proposals.

The objective of the meeting held in association with Atal Purvanchal Industrial Development Council was to invite investors to Uttar Pradesh and facilitate them on a single window basis. Pankaj Munjal, CMD, Hero Cycles, Omkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles, Amit Sharma, CMD & CEO, VAP Group, TR Mishra, Boiler Group, Sunil Singh Patel, Suryansh Group, CM Tiwari, ESD Digital Group, etc. were present in the meeting. (ANI)

