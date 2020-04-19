Group of techies with police distributes food packets to migrant workers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): A group of techies has come forward and joined hands with Hyderabad East Police for providing essentials to migrant labourers, who were intercepted by the police while they were on their way to respective native places in trucks amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 spread.

A total of 250 migrants belonging to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and Tamil Nadu were given ration by a group of techies along with police while maintaining social distancing on Saturday.

Ramesh, Joint CP and DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad said that the police had intercepted trucks in which people were traveling to their hometowns and after realizing that they do not have food, we provided them with the ration in association with a group of local philanthropists.

"During this critical times people have lost hope and panicked due to deadly virus, we have intercepted few migrants going to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and Tamilnadu, after we came to know about their needs, a software engineer Bhanu and his friends came forward to help the migrants in getting essentials by taking the help of Amberpet Police," Ramesh said.

"Amberpet SHO Mohan has identified poor migrants who did not even have food. The migrants were then brought to a hall for providing essentials. We have distributed food packets to 250 people and each packet includes 5 kg rice, 1 kg Dal, salt and cooking oil," he added.

Speaking to ANI Bhanu, a software engineer said that they had started this programme soon after the lockdown with the help of police and have distributed over Rs 3 lakhs food packets to the needy people in the state.

"We are distributing essential kits to poor migrants with the help of police since the lockdown was imposed. Over three lakhs worth of kits have been distributed till now including around 250 kits today," Bhanu said.

The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With 1,334 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has reached 15,712 including 507 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Sunday. (ANI)

