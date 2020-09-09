Group of transgenders open eatery in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): A group of transgenders has opened an eatery, Covai Trans Kitchen, in Coimbatore.

Sangeetha, chief of Coimbatore Transgenders Association, said "We plan to open another eatery. It is important that people of our community stop begging and become self-reliant."

Rajan, a social worker said, "We saw the news last week that transgenders have started a hotel here. I am a social worker and I came here to see this venture. They are doing excellent work and providing jobs to transgenders."

"They shared the struggles that they had to persevere through before starting their venture. It is motivating us to serve the society," he added.

"I generally journey around Tamil Nadu and South India and I came across this hotel. I am a foodie. Apart from providing tasty food, they are providing job opportunities to the transgenders. This is a good venture," said Mercy, a resident of the city. (ANI)

