Group of writers, theatre artists from Karnataka thank PM Modi for Citizenship Act

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A group of writers, theatre persons and environmentalists, dressed in the attire of kings, gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shivamogga and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to ANI an economist BM Kumara Swamy said, "The CAA passed by the parliament has become an act and the state government cannot pass any act which is against it."

They also accused the opposition parties of misleading people on the Act.

"The Opposition parties are misleading the people about Muslims losing their citizenship. The CAA act is only about giving citizenship to religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," he said.

"I request people to understand the act before protesting against it. For strengthening the country we have to support the CAA and we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the courage to enact this act," he added. (ANI)

