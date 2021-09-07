Group of youth take initiative to create awareness about traffic rules in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A group of youth together with the Indore traffic police has started an initiative to create awareness about traffic rules to make the city number one in the traffic system.

Speaking to ANI, Umakant Choudhary, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Indore traffic, said more than 100 volunteers including youths, housewives and office goers are associated with us in the awareness initiative.

Adding to this Choudhary said, "these youths manage the traffic for some time every day and when any of these birthdays come, we celebrate at the crossroad and give a message about the traffic rules to the public".



"100 associated volunteers have been helping the police in handling traffic for the last one and a half years. Rishabh is one of the volunteers who has come to handle the traffic rules with friends even on his birthday", Choudhary said.

He works with the traffic police and gives advice to those who break the rules, this initiative gives a good message to the public", he added.

Rishabh Bagora, one of the volunteers said, "Our group has taken a resolution to make the city number 1 in traffic as the city comes in the first rank for cleanliness".

"Many people do social work on their birthday, following this I have also decided to do service for the society. We group of volunteers have been doing traffic awareness work for one and a half year and today we are handling traffic on my birthday too and will continue to spread the message to people", he said. (ANI)

