GRP website, mobile app launched to facilitate railways passengers

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Thursday launched a Government Railway Police (GRP) website and a mobile App (Sahyatri-Delhi Railway police) at NDMC convention centre in Delhi.

On the occasion, Rai said that this Sahyatri App not only helps to reduce crime in railways but also provide medical facilities in running trains to save passengers life.

"Passengers who suffer in train and lost their belongings during the journey, it happens sometimes that FIRs are not registered but after launching of this app now passengers can lodge their complaint from any part of the country," Rai added.

He further said, during the last five years, the perception of the police force has totally changed. "It does not mean that police forces were not working earlier, they were doing the same work with the same spirit and enthusiasm but now the way of working received appreciation everywhere."

Praveer Ranjan Special Commission Delhi police said that during the Inter-State coordination meeting of chiefs of GRPs of all states and UTs held at Police Headquarters in New Delhi on October 23, 2018, a suggestion has come from the heads of GRPs of various state to design a pan India database of crime and criminals operating in railways for exchange of information on the real-time basis. "

"It was decided that GRP website should be created and relevant information is uploaded, updated and announced by all concern on a regular basis," Ranjan said. (ANI)