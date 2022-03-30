GSDP grew at 10.1 pc in 2021-22 compared to 8.8 pc growth in India's GDP, says Odisha Economic Survey 2021-22

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): The real GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) of Odisha has grown at a rate of 10.1 per cent as per advanced estimate, which is much higher than the national growth rate of 8.8 per cent, stated the Odisha Economic Survey 2021-22 which was tabled in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

"With prudent financial planning, Odisha's GSDP grew at 10.1 per cent in 2021-22 compared to 8.8 per cent growth in India's GDP. Odisha's economy continues to grow at a spectacular rate averaging a real growth rate of 9.2 per cent, from FY17 to FY22, leaving aside the COVID19 year," tweeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

CMO further tweeted, "With rapid economic growth, capital investment, employment generation, Odisha's per capita income grew at 11.6 per cent between Financial Year 2017 to Financial Year 2022, compared to 8 per cent growth at the national level. Odisha's per capita income grew from Rs 48,499 in 2011-12 to Rs 1,27,383 in 2021-22."



The agriculture and allied sector accounted for 20.61 per cent of Gross State Value Added (GSVA) at current prices in 2021-22 against 23.63 per cent in 2020-21 (RE), stated the report.

Per capita income has grown significantly at 16.8 per cent In 2021-22, to reach INR 1,27,383 from 1,09,071 in 2020-21. Further, as per the Survey Report, the unemployment rate of Odisha declined from 7.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.2 per cent in 2019-20 in comparison to 4.8 percent at the National level.

The inflation rate in the state was also low at 2.7 per cent in 2021-22 (April-January) compared to 5.3 per cent at all Indian levels during the same period. (ANI)

