Raids being conducted at Kanpur Central Railway Station. 
Raids being conducted at Kanpur Central Railway Station. 

GST team conducts raid at Kanpur Central, seizes illegal goods

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:29 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The commercial tax authorities on Wednesday conducted raids and seized illegal goods being brought in a boggy of Kalindi Express at Kanpur Central Railway Station.
In the search led by GST Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar, the team has recovered 43 items of hosiery from Kalindi Express' boggy which was taken on lease by the owner of the commodities.
According to an official, the goods were brought to Kanpur Central without paying taxes.
"The Railways has given a boggy on a lease contract basis. The x person who had signed the contract sent the goods via train with no paperwork and documentation. We will take action on seizure materials and the owner has to pay tax and penalty," Chandrashekhar said.
He added that the inventory of the goods is yet to be prepared. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:36 IST

Bihar: Man arrested for extortion in name of Naxal organisations

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A person was arrested by the security forces for allegedly extorting money in the name of Naxal organisations from the residents of an area in Bihar's Gaya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:27 IST

Delhi CM attacks Modi govt for not okaying his travel to Denmark

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP-led Centre for not granting him the permission for attending the C-40 Climate Summit at Copenhagen, Denmark, which was scheduled for October 11.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:24 IST

Hope SC's order bring people closer rather than pulling them...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): After Supreme Court reserved order on Ayodhya matter, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that he hopes the decision will bring people of India closer together rather than pulling them apart.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:21 IST

"Feeling suffocated": Delhi residents complain as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Dust and smog continued to blanket Delhi and its nearby regions on Thursday, as air quality index (AQI) in several areas fell to the 'very poor' category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:05 IST

Assam: 3 NDFB(S) cadres arrested by security forces along...

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Three cadres of insurgent organisation, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Sangbijit) were on Wednesday arrested by security forces from Ripu Reserve Forest along the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Kokrajhar town.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:52 IST

UP: Police arrests suspicious man for allegedly having...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A team of Lucknow Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a suspicious man in Meerut city for allegedly having connections with Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:50 IST

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:23 IST

New Delhi: Special Cell of police nabs dreaded gangster after...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The head of an infamous gang was arrested by the police after an exchange of fire, which left him injured, in the wee hours of Thursday, according to a release by the Delhi Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:09 IST

VP Naidu cautions against populist measures saying it will...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday cautioned political parties against resorting to vote-catching populist measures on the eve of elections, as it would ultimately affect the expenditure on development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:09 IST

Redesigning roads can ease traffic situation, multiplicity of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday blamed structure of the roads in the national capital for traffic situation and said that there is a need to redesign the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:59 IST

NDA govt should straightaway confer Bharat Ratna to Godse...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tiwari on Wednesday took potshots at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for propping up the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in the party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra elections and said that the party should strai

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:59 IST

SC's verdict is best solution on Ayodhya issue for both minority...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday stated that the Supreme Court's verdict is the best solution to the Ayodhya debate for both minority and majority.

Read More
iocl