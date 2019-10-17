GST team conducts raid at Kanpur Central, seizes illegal goods

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The commercial tax authorities on Wednesday conducted raids and seized illegal goods being brought in a boggy of Kalindi Express at Kanpur Central Railway Station.

In the search led by GST Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar, the team has recovered 43 items of hosiery from Kalindi Express' boggy which was taken on lease by the owner of the commodities.

According to an official, the goods were brought to Kanpur Central without paying taxes.

"The Railways has given a boggy on a lease contract basis. The x person who had signed the contract sent the goods via train with no paperwork and documentation. We will take action on seizure materials and the owner has to pay tax and penalty," Chandrashekhar said.

He added that the inventory of the goods is yet to be prepared. (ANI)

