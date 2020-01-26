Guest teachers protest in Bhopal by removing shirts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Guest faculty teachers from various schools of the state on Sunday staged a protest in Shahjahani Park here by removing their shirts. The teachers have been protesting for 34 days demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The education minister of the state had met the protesting teachers on Saturday.

State President of Guest Teachers' Union, Sunil Parihar also asked the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath to visit the place so he can see the condition of guest teachers.

"The Chief Minister should also visit here and have a look at the condition of guest scholars and guest teachers," Parihar said.

"We have only one demand that you fulfil your promise of regularising guest faculty teachers and pass an order regarding the same as quickly as possible. We will continue to protest until an order is passed," added Parihar. (ANI)

