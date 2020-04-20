Guesthouse owner in UP's Sambhal booked for kicking out govt doctor

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the owner of a guesthouse in Sarthal area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kicking out a government doctor, who was deputed to screen people for coronavirus.

According to the FIR, the doctor deputed to screen people for coronavirus, to check the spread of the disease at various locations, was temporarily being housed at the guesthouse by the authorities.

"When the doctor came back to the guesthouse after discharging his duty, the owner asked him to leave alleging COVID-19 was spreading in the area because of them. When the complainant tried to talk to him, the owner started abusing," the FIR said in Hindi.

The FIR was registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The doctor took his belongings from the room and left. He also informed his department about the incident. He was being housed at the guest house by the authorities," the FIR added. (ANI)

