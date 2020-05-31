Guidelines on lockdown measures in Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 8

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued an order stating that guidelines on lockdown measures in the Union Territory will continue till June 8.

The order was issued from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Disaster Management, Rellef Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, State Executive Committee.

The order states, "Whereas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) vide its Order dated 17.05.2020 had extended lockdown measures up to May 31 2020; and, Whereas in pursuance thereof, the NDMA had directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue necessary guidelines for regulating the implementation of the extended lockdown."

"and, Whereas, the Union Home Secretary in his capacity as Chairperson, NEC, had issued detailed guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown till May 31, 2020; and, Whereas, the Union Home Secretary in his capacity as Chairperson, NEC, vide Order dated 30.5.2020, has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in Containment Zones (Red Zones) till June 30, 2020 and reopening certain activities in a phased manner in areas outside Containment Zones (Red Zones)," the order said.

The order further said, "and Whereas these guidelines require State and UT Governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir."

"Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee, hereby orders that the guidelines/ instructions issued vide Order No. 54, 55 and 56 JK-(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 19.05.2020 and 24.05.2020 shall continue to remain valid till 08.06.2020," the order states. (ANI)

