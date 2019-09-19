Representative image
Guidelines out for empaneled hospitals to get bronze certified

By Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): To ensure patient safety and quality of healthcare treatment, the National Health Authority (NHA) has formulated guidelines for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), known as Ayushman Bharat- for empaneled hospitals to get 'Bronze Certification'.
NHA, which is the implementing body of AB-PMJAY, has stated that the hospitals empaneled with the healthcare scheme and not holding any accreditation or certification from any recognized body like NQAS, NABH, and JCI, should apply for bronze certification.
This list of guidelines include- strengthening infrastructure and human resource, appropriate space for ambulance in hospital for patient movement, proper lighting facility inside and outside hospital; medical instruments and equipment requirement and maintenance; fire-fighting equipment and basic amenities like safe drinking water area, hygiene canteen and suitable toilets for men and women among others.
Confirming the development, CEO of National Health Authority Dr Indu Bhushan stated, "This is a push towards hospitals for quality and standard healthcare. It will give ratings to the hospitals as per their quality standards. If they will have poor ratings, hospitals will have to improve their medical facilities. These guidelines have been framed in collaboration with Quality Council of India."
Currently, there are 18,097 hospitals on board with AB-PMJAY. The guidelines for self-assessment tool kit is very user-friendly, practical and has no language barrier.
"Our aim is to give quality care to beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY. Every month, all empaneled hospitals have to do their self-assessment for their quality care and they will have to substantiate it with evidence. Later, it will be verified by our expert committee team. This will sensitise the hospital staffers and create a culture of quality," General Manager of Hospital Networking & Quality Assurance at AB-PMJAY, Dr J L Meena told ANI.
"Staff involved in patient care shall be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (BLS) among others with a display of the same in all critical care areas. There shall be no cattle allowed inside hospital premises. Guards should be deputed at every corner of the hospital. There should be proper cleanliness, sterilisation, injection control practice, drainage system, laundry facility, and bio-medical waste disposal etc," informed Dr Meena.
Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, is a National Health Protection Scheme, will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. (ANI)



