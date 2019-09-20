Gujarat: 10-feet-long python rescued in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of wildlife trust rescued a 10-feet-long python from a farm close to Aajwa Nemeta Garden here on Friday.

The reptile was spotted by the farmhouse owner who called the trust for the rescue operation.

While speaking to ANI, a worker, Hardik Pawar said, "We received the call from maruti farm and immediately initiated the rescue process. The 10-feet-long python weighs 9 kgs who was rescued within two hours."

Workers of the trust rescued the strangulated python that was hidden in the bushes.

Subsequently, the python was handed over to the Forest Department. (ANI)