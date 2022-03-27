Visuals of python being rescued (Photo/ANI)
Visuals of python being rescued (Photo/ANI)

Gujarat: 12-ft long python rescued in Vadodara

ANI | Updated: Mar 27, 2022 08:21 IST


Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 27 (ANI): The wildlife rescue team in Vadodara rescued a 12 feet long python on Saturday.

"We got a call that a snake was sighted at a plot where construction work was underway. We rescued the snake and handed it over to the forest department" said Raj Bhavsar, Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Earlier in the Nashik area of Maharashtra, volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organization rescued a highly venomous snake. The snake was later found to be an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well. (ANI)

