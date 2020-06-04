Gujarat: 2 Cong MLAs resign ahead of RS polls

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Two Congress MLAs Akshay Patel and Jitu Bhai Chaudhary have resigned voluntarily from the post of MLA, said Rajendra Trivedi, Gujarat Assembly Speaker. The resignations came days ahead of crucial Rajya Sabha polls.

"Two of Gujarat MLAs voluntarily gave their resignation yesterday evening. I have investigated the matter, they have resigned with their own will," said Trivedi while speaking to the reporters.

"There is no kind of threat or any other issue. I have accepted the resignations," he added.

The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states, including four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, will be held on June 19. (ANI)

