Gujarat: 2 dead, 26 injured after ride breaks down at adventure park in Kankaria

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people died and over 26 people injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke here on Sunday.

Vijay Nehra, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, told ANI: "Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured."

More details in this matter are awaited. (ANI)