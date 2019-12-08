Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Vadodara.
According to police, the two men committed the crime on November 28 at Navlakhi Ground of the city.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Gujarat: 2 held for raping a minor in Vadodara, probe underway
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:58 IST
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Vadodara.