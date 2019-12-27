Gujarat: 2 unidentified assailants open fire at Kutch businessman's residence

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Two bike-borne unidentified assailants fired four rounds at the house of a businessman in Kutch district's Gandhidham area on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9:10 pm.

"Two bike-borne assailants stopped outside the residence of businessman Junaid Nathani. One of them got off the bike and opened fire at his residence," Inspector General (IG) Subhash Trivedi told ANI after receiving a complaint from the victim.

The firing is believed to be a means to intimidate Nathani to make him cough up extortion money. Police said that the businessman had also recently been the victim of extortion.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the premises, the police said.

"A complaint has been received in the matter and a team has been constituted to probe it. We are looking into all the suspects named in the complaint and others that might be involved," Trivedi said.

Police said further actions are being taken.


