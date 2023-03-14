Gujarat: 27 inmates of Lajpore Central Jail to appear for 10th, 12th board exams

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Twenty seven inmates of Lajpore Central Jail will appear for class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards which are commencing on Tuesday.

"14 inmates of class 10th and 13 inmates of class 12th are appearing for the exams," Senior Jailor MN Rathwa said.





The examinations will be held for the General and Science streams.

According to a datasheet released by the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB), the Class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the Class 12 exam will be held in two shifts - the morning and the afternoon shift.

The class 10 students will be appearing for their First Language paper on the first day. The class 12 students have subjects, Sahkar Panchayat and Namanam mula tatvo in the first shift. (ANI)

