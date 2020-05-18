Gujarat: 29 arrested in connection with Rajkot violence

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident in which migrant workers allegedly ransacked vehicles in the Shapar industrial area here on Sunday.

"Few migrant workers turned aggressive when the timing of the train was altered due to certain reasons. They pelted stones at vehicles on the road. 29 accused have been arrested so far and strict action is being taken against them," said Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Rajkot range) on Sunday.

Earlier, migrant workers had allegedly ransacked vehicles in Shapar industrial area here following wrong information about cancellation of two Shramik special trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkot Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Balram Meena assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Parmeshwar Funkwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajkot had later said, "Western Railway Rajkot Division has not cancelled or rescheduled any train today. All the trains requested by District Administration have been scheduled and operationalised without any exceptions."

The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

