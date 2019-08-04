Gujarat: 3 sisters killed in wall collapse in Bharuch, parents injured

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three sisters were killed and their parents were injured in an accident after a wall collapsed and fell on their house due to heavy rains in Nadiad village area here on Sunday.

"Five people were trapped in the debris after a wall collapsed in Nadiad village. They were brought to the hospital for treatment. The doctors declared three girls dead and two people are under treatment," Bharuch civil hospital Resident Medical Officer Dhurendra Patel said.

According to the locals, due to incessant rain in the region for the past few days, a wall of a house collapsed on another, which in turn crashed on the house of the victims trapping five members of the family under the debris.

Locals rescued the family members and rushed them to a civil hospital nearby.

The bodies of the girls have been sent for post mortem. (ANI)

