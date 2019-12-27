Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Four people were killed and one sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal on Jamnagar-Dhrol highway in Gujarat.
The deceased were identified as Haresh Arjanbhai Karathiya, Rasik Bhimabhai Kadwala, Naran Karshan Chauhan and Tipu Karana.
"Injured Dhirubhai Bhimabhai Bhadavara has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The people were travelling in an EECO car when it met with the accident," said Police Sub Inspector, C M Kanteliya.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Gujarat: 4 dead, 1 injured in road accident in Jamnagar
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:37 IST
