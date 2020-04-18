Gujarat: 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (ANI): Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gujarat's Rajkot, taking the total count of positive cases in the city to 34, as per information provided by the Health Department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

All the four patients, two men and two women, are residents of Jungleshwar in Rajkot.

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat reported a total of 176 new cases of novel coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,272, as per the state health department. (ANI)

